75 million Indians over 60 suffer from chronic diseases: survey | India News

NEW DELHI: Approximately 75 million people over 60 years of age in India suffer from some chronic disease, shows the first part (2017-18) of the world’s largest study of older people, the Longitudinal Study of Aging in India (LASI), published by the Ministry of Health. on Wednesday.While 27% of the elderly have multiple morbidities, about 40% have one or another disability and 20% have mental health-related problems, the report said that aims to provide a basis for national programs and policies and state for the elderly population. .

The LASI, Wave 1, covered a baseline sample of 72,250 people aged 45 and over and their spouses. This included 31,464 people aged 60 and over and 6,749 aged 75 and over from all states and territories in the Union, excluding Sikkim.

“It is the first survey in India and the largest in the world that provides a longitudinal database to design policies and programs for the elderly population in broad domains of social, health and economic well-being,” said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. “In the 2011 census, the over 60s accounted for 8.6% of India’s population, representing 103 million older people. With an annual growth of around 3%, the number of older people advanced will increase to 319 million in 2050. ”

The survey used biological markers based on direct health exams to estimate the prevalence of chronic health conditions, such as hypertension, visual impairment, overweight or obesity or malnutrition, and chronic respiratory diseases.

About three-quarters of people aged 60 and over who were diagnosed with chronic diseases have received treatment for hypertension (77%), chronic heart disease (74%), diabetes mellitus (83%), chronic lung disease (72 %) and cancer (75%). More than half of the elderly have received treatment for stroke (58%) and diseases of the bones or joints (56%), while the rate of treatment for neurological and psychiatric diseases is 41%.

The treatment rate for all chronic diseases is highest among the elderly in urban areas.

The overall hospitalization rate was 7% for adults 45 years and older. In the 12 months prior to the survey, the hospitalization rate increased from 6% among adults in the 45-59 age group, 8% among those 60 and older, and 9% among those 70 and older.

The survey also showed that around a fifth of those over 60, who are officially retired, currently receive a pension and are expected to receive an additional 3%. A large proportion (78%) do not receive or expect to receive a pension. More than half of those aged 60 and over (54%) with 10 or more years of schooling and who are officially retired receive a pension. In comparison, only 4% of those without education receive a pension.

Social security coverage is significantly higher in the smaller states and UT, where people are mainly engaged in full-time jobs and in public sector units. The northern, eastern and central states of India have almost negligible social security coverage.