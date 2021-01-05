Will provide global access to our Covid-19, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech vaccines in a joint commitment

Opinion

Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech have committed to ensuring global access to their vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike. We hereby communicate our joint commitment to provide global access to our Covid-19 vaccines, ”SII and Bharat Biotech said in a joint statement, according to ANI.

The statement says that Adar Poonawalla of SII and Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech are focusing on the manufacture, supply and distribution of the vaccines. The joint statement said that both companies are fully committed to this activity and consider it their duty to provide vaccines to citizens and people around the world.

“Mr. Adar Poonawala and Dr. Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of the two companies, today communicated their combined intention to develop the manufacture and supply of COVID-19 vaccines for India and the world. They said the task more “The important thing ahead is saving the lives and livelihoods of the populations of India and the world. Vaccines are a global public health good and have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normality as soon as possible.” the statement said.

“Now that two COVID-19 USA (emergency use authorization) vaccines have been issued in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, so that the populations that need it most receive high-quality vaccines. , safe and effective, “the statement read. he further said.

The statement comes after some medical industry experts and opposition leaders raised concerns about the lack of data from phase III trials of Covaxin. Congressional leader Manish Tewari lashed out at the Center on Tuesday, saying the approval given to the vaccines was “premature” and accused the government of skirting important processes.

He told the ANI news agency that governments have misused the pandemic for political purposes and raised questions about the reliability of vaccines.

On Monday, Dr. Krishna Ella from Bharat Biotech lashed out at his detractors, saying: “We do 200% honest clinical trials and yet we get a backlash.”

“If I’m wrong, tell me. Some companies have labeled me as water, ”said Ella, quoted by the PTI news agency. Early Monday, IBS CEO Poonawalla had called vaccines other than those from Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca “like water.”

In their joint statement, both Poonawalla and Ella have said they are committed to providing global access to vaccines developed by them. “Our two companies are fully committed to this activity and we consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth implementation of vaccines. Each of our companies continues its COVID-19 vaccine development activities as planned. We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for both people and countries, we hereby communicate our joint commitment to provide global access to our COVID-19 vaccines. ”