Sports

Why Sourav Ganguly’s Heart Disease Has Sparked Political Upheaval | India News

NEW DELHI: It may seem strange, but the illness of the president and former cricketer of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has sparked controversy over his entry into politics. Although his foray into politics has been discussed on and off since he donned the mantle of BCCI chief, the issue is now being debated more intensely after he was hospitalized with heart disease last month.

Since Ganguly fell ill in December, several politicians have headed straight to visit him at a Kolkata hospital. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him on the phone to ask about his health, various politicians, including BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Senior Deputy Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several of his cabinet colleagues visited Ganguly at the hospital.

Upon leaving the hospital, Dhankhar said: “I am happy to see him smile. He was in his usual lighthearted mood. Live in our hearts. We all hold him in high regard. ”

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah told BJP state leaders that the government would make available all necessary facilities for Ganguly’s treatment.

Ganguly underwent angioplasty surgery on January 2. The following day, former West Bengal minister and CPI (M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya, considered the close family friend of the BCCI president, also went to the hospital.

After coming out of the closet, Bhattacharya caused a storm by claiming that the BJP was putting pressure on the BCCI chairman to join politics. “Some people wanted to use Ganguly politically. That probably put pressure on him. It is not a political element. He should be known as Sourav, the sports icon, ”said Bhattacharya.

Saugata Roy, a member of the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha, also made an accusation similar to that of Bhattacharya.

The statements take on significance because West Bengal will go to the polls in a few months and both the BJP and the ruling TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, are seen to be courting him.

BJP leaders refuted Bhattacharya’s statements. BJP State President Dilip Ghosh and National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya ignored the accusations. “This is unfounded. Dada is loved by everyone. Let us pray for his speedy recovery, ”Ghosh said.

Ganguly’s possible immersion in politics has been a topic of discussion since he became BCCI president in October 2019. Amit Shah and the Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur are known to have played a significant role. on your appointment to the coveted position.

Along with Ganguly as BCCI president, Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was appointed secretary and Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Dhumal as treasurer.

This sparked speculation as to whether Sourav Ganguly’s would join the BJP. The issue became hotter after Amit Shah, who was then the president of the BJP, said: “The BJP did not try to recruit him. [Sourav Ganguly]… If you do, that’s fine. I tell all the citizens of this country that the BJP is a good party to join. It’s my job.”

However, Sourav Ganguly, in a later interview, dismissed the speculation. He said: “… there was no barter (with Amit Shah), there never was. When Anurag Thakur became president, we supported him. When Shashank Manohar became president, Dalmiya backed him. The same goes for Mr. Scindia and Mr. Pawar. Where is the question of joining the BJP? ”

The issue came up again when Ganguly’s wife Dona, a prominent Odissi dancer, performed at a cultural event organized by the BJP during Durga Puja in October. The event was later addressed by PM Modi.

The last time speculation became widespread last year was when Sourav called the state’s governor, Jagdeep Dhankar, on December 27 and was with him for about an hour. After the meeting, Ganguly said, “I had never been to Raj Bhavan. He took office almost a year ago, but has not visited Eden Gardens either. So he wanted to talk, and if the state governor called, I had to go… We only talked about games, there was no other discussion. He wants to visit Eden Gardens, which we will arrange. ”

On December 28, Ganguly attended the unveiling of the late Arun Jaitley’s statue of the former Union minister at Firoze Shah Kotla in Delhi alongside Amit Shah.

On December 30, Ashok Bhattacharya visited Ganguly’s residence in Calcutta. Speaking to reporters later, Bhattacharya said he warned Ganguly about joining politics. The BJP leaders retorted claiming that Bhattacharya had visited Ganguly as an emissary from Mamata Banerjee.

The debate that had started late last year has now intensified after Ganguly’s hospitalization.

Reference page