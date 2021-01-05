Who will opt for a vaccine with question marks on its reliability: Manish Tewari

Opinion

Congressional Leader Manish Tewari alleged on Tuesday that the government has “politically abused the Covid-19 pandemic in its entirety,” as he also criticized it for granting approval to Bharat Biotech International Limited’s vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for restricted use. . However, Tewari did not name the Hyderabad-based company. Several congressional leaders have already called the approval of the Bharat Biotech vaccine “premature” and have said it can be dangerous.

“The BJP government has politically abused the Covid-19 pandemic in its entirety. The controversy over the vaccine is its latest manifestation. Who is going to get vaccinated with a vaccine that has question marks about its reliability? ”Tewari told the new agency ANI.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

“The BJP government has done a disservice to that company which must have invested millions of rupees in research and development. In their quest to prove their ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, they have licensed a vaccine whose phase III trials are not complete, ”Tewari also said, according to ANI.

Drug Control General of India (DCGI) approved the Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Covishield and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech on Sunday for restricted emergency use.

Before Tewari, his colleagues from the Congress party Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, and the head of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, have raised doubts about Covaxin’s effectiveness. Yadav, who called it a “BJP vaccine,” said he would not get vaccinated for now, adding that “BJP (people) should get vaccinated first.” Tharoor wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “But it is typical of a government that prefers slogans to substance. Chest blow ‘vaccine nationalism’, combined with the prime minister’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign, has surpassed common sense and a generation of established scientific protocols. “

Amid the political fight between the opposition and ruling party leaders, Bharat Biotech President and Managing Director Krishna Ella on Monday criticized comments suggesting that Covaxin was “safe as water”, saying his data Phase 3 effectiveness will probably come out in February or March, will silence all criticism.

The company also asked for a week to demonstrate with evidence that its vaccine also worked against the new UK variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, as 90% of the vaccines targeted only the spike protein of the virus. virus, but the Covaxin was an inactivated whole. virion vaccine.