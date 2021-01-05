India Top Headlines

WHO chief praises India’s decisive action and determination to end Covid-19 | India News

NEW DELHI: World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday praised India’s action and determination to end the Covid-19 pandemic as the world’s largest vaccine producer .

“#India continues to take decisive action and demonstrate its determination to end the # COVID19 pandemic. As the world’s largest vaccine producer, it is in a good position to do so,” Tedros tweeted.

Praising Prime Minister Modi’s efforts in fighting the pandemic, he wrote: “If #ACjuntos, we can ensure effective and safe vaccines are used to protect the most vulnerable everywhere @narendramodi.”

India has one of the largest vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the world (including the largest vaccine producer, the Serum Institute of India) and has been licensed to mass produce AstraZeneca, Novavax and Gamaleya Research Institute vaccines.

With a population of 1.3 billion (and 94 million over the age of 65), the national vaccination campaign will be the largest in the world.

The country has a good record of campaigns of this type, with masses of the population regularly receiving the vaccine for various diseases such as polio and cholera. The launch of the vaccine in India will begin in the first quarter of 2021 and front-line healthcare workers and people over 50 will gain priority.

The government aims to vaccinate about 250 million people in a period of six to eight months.

