We welcome the Supreme Court ruling that gives the green light to the Central Vista project: Hardeep Puri | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday welcomed a Supreme Court ruling that gave the green light to the Central Vista redevelopment project and stated that the government has always been sensitive to environmental concerns.The union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, whose ministry is executing the ambitious project, said the government will continue to adhere to the highest standards during the construction period.“Delhi is on its way to becoming a world-class capital and in the first step for when the nation completes 75 years of its independence in 2022, a new Parliament building will be ready reflecting the aspirations of the new India,” Puri tweeted.In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the environmental clearance and land use change notice for the Central Vista project.“We welcome the Ruling of the Honorable Supreme Court that gave the green light to the ambitious Central Vista Project. The Central Government has always been sensitive to environmental concerns and will continue to adhere to the highest standards during the construction period,” said Puri . in a tweet.

The redevelopment project for Central Vista, the nation’s electric corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, and the renovation of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Gateway of India.

According to the latest government proposal for the Central View refurbishment, the prime minister’s new residential complex will have 10 four-story buildings with a maximum height of 12 meters.

The Central Department of Public Works (CPWD), which is executing the project, has revised the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.