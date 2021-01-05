India Top Headlines

Value of work as a housewife equal to that of my husband in the office: SC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the value of a woman’s work in the home was no less than that of her husband who went to the office and increased compensation to relatives of a couple who died when a car hit their scooter in April 2014 in Delhi. .

A court of judges NV Ramana and Surya Kant increased the compensation by Rs 11.20 lakh to Rs 33.20 lakh that the insurance company will pay to the father of the deceased at 9% annual interest from May 2014.

Judge Ramana expanded on the idea first adopted by the CS in the Lata Wadhwa case in 2001 when he had dealt with the issue of compensation for fire victims during a performance and had ruled that it should be awarded to housewives on the basis of the services provided by them in the house. She said that according to the 2011 census, nearly 159.85 million women mentioned “housework” as their main occupation, compared to just 5.79 million men. She also referred to a recent report by the National Statistical Office titled ‘Time Use in India-2019’ which suggested that on average women spend almost 299 minutes a day on unpaid domestic services for household members versus 97 minutes for men.

Similarly, in one day, women spend 134 minutes on unpaid care services for household members, compared to 76 minutes for men. The total time they spend on these activities per day makes the picture in India even clearer: women spend an average of 16.9% and 2.6% of their day on unpaid domestic services and care services unpaid for household members, respectively, while men spend 1.7% and 0.8% &, Judge Ramana said.

“The large amount of time and effort that people put into housework, who are more likely to be women than men, is not surprising considering the plethora of activities a homemaker undertakes. A housewife often prepares food for the whole family, handles grocery shopping and other household shopping needs, cleans and manages the house and its surroundings, performs decoration, repair and maintenance work, takes care of necessities of children and of any elderly member. home, manage budgets and much more, ”he said.

In rural households, they also often help with planting, harvesting and transplanting activities on farms, in addition to caring for livestock, he said. The issue of fixing the theoretical income for a housewife therefore served an extremely important function and was a recognition of the multitude of women involved in this activity, either by choice or as a result of social / cultural norms, she said. the SC.

“It indicates to society in general that the law and the courts of the country believe in the value of the work, services and sacrifices of homemakers. It is an acceptance of the idea that these activities contribute in a very real way to the economic condition of the family and the economy of the nation, regardless of whether they have traditionally been excluded from economic analysis. It is a reflection of changing attitudes and mindsets and of our obligations under international law. And, most importantly, it is a step towards the constitutional vision of social equality and guarantee of dignity of life for all people, ”said the court.

