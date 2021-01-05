India Top Headlines

UN member states and leaders welcome India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway to the UNSC | India News

UNITED NATIONS: UN leaders and member states welcomed India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway to the UN Security Council and said they look forward to working with the five new non-permanent members to help promote peace. and security worldwide during its 2021-22 period. term in the powerful world body.

The flags of the five new members of the United Nations Security Council were installed at the Security Council surveillance on Monday during a solemn ceremony organized by the Kazakhstan Mission to the UN.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti installed the Indian tricolor at the ceremony and said that as India assumes membership of the Security Council for the eighth time, “it is an honor for me, as Permanent Representative of India, participate in today’s flag installation ceremony. ”

UN member states and top leaders released congratulatory messages to the incoming five members, welcoming them to the Council for the 2021-22 term.

“Welcome to the Security Council,” the UN tweeted.

The president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, tweeted: “I congratulate the new members of the UN Security Council … I wish you success in your important work during the 2-year term, in support of world peace and prosperity. ”

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said she was eager to work with the new members of the Security Council “to help promote global peace and security.”

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft tweeted: “A warm welcome to the new members of the UN Security Council, @IndiaUNNewYork, @irishmissionun, @UnKenya, @MexOnu and @NorwayUN. I look forward to working with you on support of Peace and Prosperity! ”

The US Department of State’s Office of Central and South Asian Affairs Tweeted: “A new year brings new opportunities to strengthen relationships with old friends and partners. We welcome India to the UN Security Council. and we look forward to working with @IndiaUNNewYork to advance our interests in a more peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific and world. ”

The UK Permanent Mission said in a tweet: “Welcome India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway to the UN Security Council for the period 2021-2022. We cannot wait to see half of your faces.”

“As of January 1, 2021, the UN Security Council welcomes 5 new members! Welcome to India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway,” the French Mission to the United Nations tweeted.

The Chinese Mission to the UN expressed a “warm welcome” to the incoming members of the UN Security Council in a tweet, saying: “The new year brings new hope. Multilateralism matters even more. China is ready to work with you. and other members for a world peace and prosperity.

Pamela Pryor, a senior official in the State Department’s Office of International Organization Affairs, tweeted: “It is a new year full of opportunities to build international peace and security. We look forward to working closely with the newly elected members of the Council of UN Security in India, Ireland and Kenya, Mexico and Norway for the period 2021-2022! ”

Ambassador Tirumurti will participate in the Security Council virtual meeting on Syria on Tuesday, which will be the first open meeting of the UNSC on India’s mandate that began on January 1.

Reference page