Transport to jabs: the center describes the vaccination plan against Covid

Opinion

The Center detailed on Tuesday the mechanisms being implemented across the country that will enable the launch within the next week of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which will use a repurposed form of the existing vaccine delivery platform. at the national, state, district and local levels.

Even as talks are in the final stages with companies to sign vaccine purchase agreements, the Center’s preparations to boost vaccine deployment and delivery management are in their advanced stages to vaccinate more than 300 million people. people in the first phase, said the Secretary of Health and Health of the Union. Family Welfare Ministry Rajesh Bhushan during the weekly press conference on the Covid-19 updates on Tuesday.

“We are confident that we are ready to implement the vaccination program within 10 days of granting emergency use authorization for two vaccines,” Bhushan added.

On Sunday, the Comptroller General of Drugs of India announced emergency use approval for two vaccines: Oxford University-AstraZeneca being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s locally developed candidate vaccine, Covaxin. HT reported on Monday that the government was preparing to start the vaccination campaign next week.

Explaining the logistics, Bhushan said that the Center is using its new digital vaccine delivery management system, Co-WIN, which has been enhanced from its existing platform under the annual Universal Immunization Program.

The “Co-WIN Vaccine Administration Management System” begins with the transport of doses from the manufacturing plant. In the first part, the vaccines are transferred from the factory to the local health center. The second part covers identification, citizen registration and dose administration, while the final part concerns with patient follow-up and presentation of adverse effects, if any.

“In the first step, the manufacturers will transport the vaccines by air to the primary vaccine stores run by the Union Ministry of Health, which are called the Government Medical Store Depot (GMSD),” Bhushan said. Currently, there are four such warehouses in the country: one in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. From these depots, supplies will be shipped in refrigerated or insulated vans to 37 state vaccine stores spread across multiple states. “From there, is the answerthe possibility for state governments or the administration of the Union Territory to continue to deploy the stocks according to their requirements. From the state stores, the supplies will be shipped to the district vaccine stores, which is also a temperature-controlled facility, ”he said.

All this process, storage as well as transportation, will be digitally monitored in real time.

The second part of the campaign will deal with the identification and registration of vaccine candidates, as well as the administration of the injection. Frontline and healthcare workers will not be required to register as their information, collected from their respective organizations, departments, has already been entered into the system and listed in Co-WIN, he said.

Priority population groups at risk (people over 50 and under 50 with comorbidities) must register in the application.

While people over 50 will be identified based on electoral rolls, data for those under 50 with comorbidities will be compiled based on an inclusion system that will rate the diseases that can be most fatal with Covid. . This system is being designed by a panel of experts, who are expected to publish the exact selection method in “a day or two,” Bhushan said.

In the third and last part of the process, officials will be able to follow up with beneficiaries after immunization. The entire process will be digitally documented and captured in the app.

“The platform also enables the documentation of any adverse events after immunization in real time …”, said Bhushan.