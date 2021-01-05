India Top Headlines

The world cannot afford to dilute the fight against terrorism by taking advantage of the war in Syria: India in the UN Security Council | India News

UNITED NATIONS: India told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that terrorist groups have taken advantage of the decade-long conflict in Syria to entrench themselves and pose a threat to the entire region, stating that the world cannot afford to no refuge for these terrorists. or dilute your fight against them.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syrian Chemical Weapons, said: “India remains concerned about the possibility of such weapons falling into the hands of non-governmental organizations. and terrorist individuals ”.

“Terrorist groups have taken advantage of the decade-long conflict in Syria to entrench themselves and pose a threat to the entire region. The world cannot afford to give these terrorists any haven or dilute their fight against these terrorist groups, ”he said.

The virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Syrian Chemical Weapons was India’s first open meeting in the Council, as the country began its term as a non-permanent member for the period 2021-22.

The High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, also addressed the meeting.

The Council congratulated and welcomed the new incoming members: India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

Tirumurti said that on allegations of chemical weapons use in Syria, India has consistently stressed the need for an impartial and objective investigation into any alleged use of chemical weapons, scrupulously following the provisions and procedures set out in the Convention.

“Any concerns must be addressed on the basis of consultations among all interested parties. In our opinion, politicizing the issue is neither useful nor productive, ”he said.

Tirumurti also underlined that India attaches great importance to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which is a unique and non-discriminatory disarmament instrument and serves as a model for the elimination of a whole category of weapons of mass destruction.

“India has strongly opposed any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anyone and under any circumstances. We strongly condemn the use of chemical weapons; and there can be no justification for its use, ”he said.

The Security Council of 15 nations considered the latest report on the activities of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the implementation of Security Council resolution 2118 (2013) and the relevant provisions of Council decisions OPCW executive in relation to the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons program.

Through the resolution, the Security Council had called for the full implementation of the OPCW Executive Council decision, which contains special procedures for the rapid and verifiable destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons.

Tirumurti said that India has consistently called for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led dialogue, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people.

He noted that India has also contributed to Syria’s return to normalcy and reconstruction through humanitarian assistance and human resource development.

Tirumurti expressed India’s appreciation for the commitment of the OPCW Technical Secretariat in carrying out its responsibilities during the difficult times of the pandemic. India has taken note of the findings mentioned in the two recent reports of the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission in Syria.

He said that India also takes note that the OPCW is in the process of analyzing the information gathered from its most recent deployments for cases related to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“We note with satisfaction that three issues related to Syria’s initial declaration have been resolved over the past six months,” he said.

India encouraged continued engagement and cooperation between Syria and the OPCW Technical Secretariat to achieve a prompt resolution of all outstanding issues.

India has provided a financial contribution of $ 1 million to the OPCW Trust Fund for activities related to the destruction of chemical stocks and related facilities in Syria.

Tirumurti also expressed support for the Geneva and Astana processes for a speedy resolution of the conflict in Syria.

