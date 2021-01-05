The government will hold a voluntary online national exam on cow science on February 25: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog | India News
NEW DELHI: The government announced Tuesday a nationwide voluntary online test on ‘gau vigyan’ (cow science) to be held on February 25, in an attempt to generate interest among students and the general public about the indigenous cow and its benefits.
In announcing the first such exam, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) President Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that this exam will be held annually.
Students at the primary, secondary and university levels and the general public can participate in the ‘Kamdhenu Gau-Vignyan Prachar-Prasar Exam’ at no cost.
“To raise mass awareness about indigenous cows among young students and all other citizens, the RKA decided to hold a national exam on cow science,” he told reporters.
The Aayog has prepared a study material on the science of cows. The exam will instill curiosity in all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities that a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk, he added.
In addition, Kathiria said that there will be objective questions and the syllabus will be recommended on the RKA website. The results of the exam will be declared immediately and certificates will be given to all.
Meritorius candidates will receive awards and certificates, he added.
The head of the RKA also mentioned that he has received a good response from various varieties to establish a chair and research centers on cows and related topics.
The RKA, which depends on the Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy, was created by the Center in February 2019 and has as its objective “the conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny”.
