The government recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here – india news

The union’s health ministry has already urged citizens eligible for the emergency vaccine to get vaccinated regardless of their history of contracting Covid-19 last December, although it made clear that the vaccination campaign will be voluntary. The government has stressed that citizens must register for vaccination. The Health Ministry said Tuesday that healthcare workers and frontline workers would not need to register for vaccination.

“Healthcare workers and front-line workers would not need to register as beneficiaries, as their data is in a massive database that has been populated in the Co-WIN vaccine administration administration system in bulk,” union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said as told by ANI news agency.

The government believes that receiving a full schedule of the coronavirus vaccine will allow the body to develop a strong immune response against the disease. The Ministry of Health has also noted that after receiving the second dose of the vaccine at a protective level, antibodies generally develop within 14 days while answering various frequently asked questions (FAQs) on its website in connection with the vaccination campaign in December.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the full vaccination schedule to protect against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to close contacts, ”said the Ministry of Health.

The government already granted approval to two Covid-19 vaccines last week. Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech received restricted emergency approval.

The vaccination program plan says that more than Rs 30 million from healthcare personnel and frontline workers will receive the vaccine as soon as it is released. After vaccination of essential workers, people over 50 years of age will be vaccinated.

The ministry said that eligible vaccine recipients will receive an SMS on their registered mobile number sharing details of the expiration date, place and time of vaccination.

The following documents will be required to register for vaccination:

• Driver’s license,

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) work card,

• Pan card,

• Bankbook,

• Book issued by Correos

• Pension document

• Service identification card issued to employees of the central government, state government, or corporations,

• Voter identification card

A QR code certificate will be issued to the vaccine recipient along with an SMS confirming that all doses of the vaccine have been administered to the recipient.

The Ministry of Health has also urged recipients to contact the nearest health authorities, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers if they have any difficulties. “We ask that you rest at the vaccination center for at least half an hour after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Inform the nearest health authorities / ANM / ASHA in case you later feel any discomfort or discomfort, “said the ministry.

The government continues to urge citizens to follow appropriate Covid-19 behavior despite preparations for the vaccination campaign. The government emphasizes that people must still remain vigilant as the nation continues to record daily cases and deaths due to Covid-19.