The 26-year-old body, cut below the waist after a train crash, dies after a 14-hour battle for life

Opinion

A 26-year-old man whose body was cut from the waist down after he was struck by a train died at a hospital here after fighting for his life for about 14 hours, police said Tuesday.

The man had allegedly attempted suicide by jumping before a train on the tracks behind Hathauda Stadium early Monday morning.

“They took him to the trauma center on Monday. A team of doctors was commissioned, but died at 11:50 pm on Monday, ”Government Medical College spokesman Pooja Tripathi said Tuesday.

He said that the man, a taxi driver, was given blood regularly but could not survive. “He died of shock,” he said.

A resident of the Hathorha village below the Roza police station, the man had allegedly stretched out on the tracks with the intention of committing suicide, police said.

Police sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The emergency medical officer, Dr. Mohammed Meraj, had said Monday that Harshvardhan’s body was severed below the hip joint. The conductor of a freight train was apparently the first to stumble upon the macabre site of the severed part of Harshvardhan’s body lying next to the tracks. He had informed the police.