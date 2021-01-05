India Top Headlines

Survey Cash Row: Madhya Pradesh EOW Begins Preliminary Investigation | India News

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh’s chief secretary informed the Elections Commission on Tuesday that his Economic Crimes Wing (EOW) had registered a preliminary investigation according to instructions given by the electoral panel last month.

The survey panel had sought action against three IPS officers and one state police officer for their alleged role in unaccounted for cash flow during the 2019 Lok Sabha surveys.

The EC had requested that a case be brought before the EOW against the agents: Sushovan Banerjee (IPS: 1989 batch), Sanjay Mane (IPS: 1989 batch); V Madhu Kumar (IPS: 1991 batch); and Arun Mishra (Madhya Pradesh police), according to a report he had received from the Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT).

“Today, the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (Household), Madhya Pradesh, informed the Commission about the action brought by the Economic Offense Wing, Madhya Pradesh, at the address issued by ECI in the matter concerning the action on CBDT’s report on the extensive use of unaccounted for cash in the electoral process during the general elections of Lok Sabha, 2019, ”an EC official told TOI.

The secretary general reported that the agency has registered PE (Preliminary Consultation) in the matter. He also requested a period of two weeks to inform the commission of new actions in the matter.

In a letter sent to the electoral director of Madhya Pradesh on December 16, the EC requested an action against the officials in accordance with current electoral laws and other relevant laws.

Last week, the general administration department forwarded the EC’s instructions along with the CBDT report to the director of the economic crimes wing, requesting that the CBDT’s findings against the officers, as compiled by the commission, be examined. and evaluated, followed by the initiation of the action according to the established procedure.

Times of India