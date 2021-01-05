Supreme Court approves Central Vista project, new Parliament building, but with passengers | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court allowed the government to go ahead with the ‘central view project’, which aims to remodel the Parliament area and the government offices around it.The SC permit, however, comes with multiple passengers.The court, while granting a green signal to the redevelopment project, confirmed the notification of a change in land use, as well as the recommendations made by the Ministry of the Environment.“The exercise of power under the DDA Act is fair and valid. The environmental authorization recommendations by the environment ministry are fair, valid and adequate and we defend the same,” said Judge AM Khanwilkar.Several petitions challenged the construction of the central view project in the Lutyen area, alleging certain violations, including land use change and environmental compliance.

In the context of concerns raised about the environmental impact of construction in the central view area, the superior court ordered the project proponent to install a smog tower and use anti-smog guns at all construction sites.

In delivering its verdict on the petitions, the three-judge tribunal headed by Judge AM Khanwilkar allowed the bill by a 2: 1 majority.

While Judge Sanjiv Khanna agreed with Judge Khanwilkar and Judge Dinesh Maheshwari in granting the permit for the project, but differed in the opinion to allow a change of land use.

Judge Khanna cited the lack of prior approval from the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) and the lack of disclosure for public participation as his reasons for opposing a land use change.

Previously, on December 7, the Supreme Court had allowed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10, but ordered that no construction be carried out.

The bank had noted that the central government can lay the foundation stone for the Vista Central project but no construction, demolition or logging will take place for it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and performed ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is part of the 20 billion rupee Central Vista project on December 10.

