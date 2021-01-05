serum-institute-and-bharat-biotech-issue-joint-commitment-to-ensure-smooth-implementation-of-the-covid-vaccine

Opinion

A day after the president and CEO of Bharat Biotech, Krishna Ella, criticized the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, for calling Covaxin, his vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Safe as water, the companies on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying they had committed to ensuring a smooth rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in India and the world.

Both vaccine manufacturers announced their combined intention to develop, manufacture and supply Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

They said that the most important task ahead of them was saving lives and livelihoods.

“Vaccines are a global public health good and have the power to save lives and accelerate a return to economic normality as quickly as possible. Now that two Covid-19 USA (Emergency Use Authorization) vaccines have been issued in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, so that the populations that need it most receive high quality vaccines, safe and effective. Our two companies are fully committed to this activity and we consider it our duty to the nation and to the world at large to ensure a smooth implementation of vaccines. Each of our companies continues its Covid-19 vaccine development activities as planned, ”the joint statement read.

“We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for both individuals and countries, and we hereby communicate our joint commitment to provide global access for our Covid-19 vaccines,” the statement read.

Hours earlier, Poonawalla tweeted that both companies were to issue a joint clarification on the controversy regarding Covid-19 vaccines.

“I would like to clarify two issues: as there is confusion in the public domain, exports of vaccines are allowed to all countries and a joint public statement will be made to clarify any recent miscommunication regarding Bharat Biotech,” he tweeted.

Minutes after the joint statement was released, Bharat Biotech also tweeted the same statement from its official Twitter account: @BharatBiotech.

On Sunday, India’s Controller General of Drugs granted both companies a restricted emergency use authorization for the sale of their Covid-19 vaccine in India.