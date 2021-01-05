sentenced-to-honor-manslaughter-in-1970s-seek-parole-india-news

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court was extremely cautious in granting parole to a few septuagenarians serving life sentences in Agra and Mathura jails after their conviction in a 30-year honor killing case in which a khap panchayat was seen, under the Barsana police station. in Uttar Pradesh, forcing the families of two young men and a girl to kill and incinerate them. Septuagenarians have requested parole due to the spread of Covid-19 in Agra and Mathura prisons.

The gruesome incident took place in March 1991 after a Roshni eloped with Vijendra, who had enlisted the help of his friend Ram Kishan. The khap panchayat decided to kill the three and assigned the task to the parents of the three young men, who with the help of the villagers, first hung them upside down in a tree, burned their private parts and tortured them, and then killed them and they were cremated.

The court of first instance sentenced 38, awarded the death penalty to eight, including the parents, and life imprisonment for the rest. The Allahabad HC in 2016 commuted the eight death sentences to life imprisonment.

Of the eight, five people, some of them older than 70 years, through the defender Amita Gupta, pleaded with a bank headed by the president of the Supreme Court SA Bobde for their release on bail given the incidence of Covid-19 in the Agra and Mathura central prisons. UP government lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain opposed his release, calling the incident gruesome and explaining the proper medical facilities and precautionary measures taken by the authorities at the two prisons.

The court said: “The crimes for which they are convicted are serious. This is not an ordinary crime. It can disrupt society and spread fear against the decision to marry according to one’s choice. However, Covid is also a serious problem. We will seek a report from the probation officers in the prisons on the advisability of releasing these individuals on bail. ”

In its order, the court said: “We consider that it would be desirable in the interests of justice to ask the probation officers of the Agra and Mathura Central Jails to interview the plaintiffs, examine their background and submit a report to this court. . The report will indicate their current state of health, physical and mental, and, in particular, indicate whether their release would create a problem in the sense that they would be inclined to follow the incident and create problems for others or for themselves. ”

