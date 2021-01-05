sc-will-take-letter-on-agricultural-unrest-as-pil

Opinion

New Delhi

An open letter written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) against attempts to paint protesting farmers as separatists has become public interest litigation and is expected to be heard by the Supreme Court in the coming days.

The letter written by 35 students from the Panjab University Center for Human Rights and Duties on December 2 called the course of action initiated by the government to address farmers’ concerns as “insensitive” and requested court intervention to allow them continue your peaceful protest. The letter also attacked the media for trying to “polarize” the peaceful protest by associating farmers with separatists.

Gurmohan Preet Singh, a graduate student at the university, who is among the 35 signatories to the letter, said: “On December 18, we received a notice from the Supreme Court registry informing that our letter has been registered in section of public interest. litigation (PIL). We hope that our letter will be included in a public hearing for your hearing as soon as possible. “

The information received from the registry read: “Your communication has been successfully registered as Journal no 67872 / SCI / PIL (E) 2020”. Singh said that he had not yet received any indication regarding the list of the case.

The letter expressed a complaint about the way water cannons, tear gas projectiles and lathis were used against protesting farmers. The 35 signatories, including human rights students, researchers and university alumni, demanded an investigation into the illegitimate use of force by the Haryana police and the withdrawal of all registered criminal cases against farmers who were protesting so much about the Haryana Police as well as the Delhi Police. In addition, the letter sought to provide basic amenities to the protesters to ensure their safety.

One of the sentences in the letter read: “Take action to stop fake news and against media channels, involved in the misrepresentation, polarization and sensationalization of the whole issue.”

On December 17, the Supreme Court considered the issue of farmers protesting at the Delhi borders and proposed a solution through talks between the government and farmers’ unions with the participation of independent experts. The court held that it did not intend to curb farmers’ right to peacefully protest, but that it should not be done at the cost of disturbing public order.

The letter read: “When the farmers decided to approach the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the peaceful protesters (farmers) were beaten and beaten because they seemed to raise a voice for their Fundamental Rights as provided by the Supreme Law of the Nation. crime (which it is not) “.