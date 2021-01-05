sc-gives-government-one-week-to-remove-provision-on-confiscation-of-livestock

Opinion

Finding that a rule empowering the magistrate to confiscate livestock even before receiving a conviction under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act (1960) was contrary to the law itself, the Supreme Court on Monday gave the Center a week to either remove the provision or be prepared for an order suspending the rules.

The Center introduced two rules in 2017: the Animal Cruelty Prevention Rules (care and maintenance of crate-owned animals) and the Animal Cruelty Prevention Rules (Livestock Market Regulation), and notified them in May 2018. Delhi-based Buffalo Traders Welfare Association, which advocates for the cause of livestock traders, farmers, butchers and farmers, challenged the previous rule in the supreme court in May 2019.

A bench of three judges headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said: “Section 29 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA) 1960 is very clear. Only a condemned person can lose their animals. Either change your laws or we will keep it. We cannot tolerate rules that are contrary to the act of parents. “

The bench, which was also made up of judges AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said: “People live off the strength of their animals. Animals cannot be confiscated and kept until (the defendants) are convicted. “

Both rules were challenged in July 2017 by the All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee. At that time, the Center informed the superior court that the rules would be changed and they would notify again. Therefore, the petition was resolved and the Supreme Court ordered the Center to listen to interested parties before re-notifying the amended rules.

However, the new petitioners said they were not aware of any new notifications.

In its petition, the association claimed that certain groups, emboldened by the rules, took the law into their own hands and looted livestock.

The petition filed by lawyer Rajnish Kumar Jha said: “Carriers, livestock traders and farmers face threats as antisocial elements take the law into their own hands. This resulted in the looting of animals … These incidents are acting as triggers for the community polarization of society and, if they are not stopped effectively and immediately, they will have disastrous consequences on the social fabric of the country ”.

There have been a number of attacks on cattle traders by cow protection groups with right-wing political affiliations for allegedly transporting cattle for slaughter purposes. It is illegal to slaughter cows across the country, and a handful of states have passed laws to protect different types of cattle from slaughter. In May 2017, the Center imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of livestock for slaughter in Indian animal markets under PCA statutes, but the Supreme Court lifted the ban shortly after giving relief to the beef and leather industries.

The Court issued a notice on the petition and requested a response from the Center in July 2019; In August 2020, it asked if the regulation in question was notified.

On Monday, the petition was heard again and Additional Attorney General (ASG) Jayant Sud who appeared for the Center informed the court that the rules were notified in 2018.

The ASG said it was willing to share the evidence of cruelty that had been imposed on the cattle seized under the rules.

The main lawyer Sanjay Hedge, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, indicated that the new regulation notified empowered a magistrate to order that the confiscated animal be housed in an infirmary, animal welfare organization or gaushala (cow barn) during the processing of the litigation. This was contrary to Section 29 of the 1960 law, he said.

Section 29 establishes, “If the owner of any animal is found guilty of any crime under this Act. The court, upon being found guilty thereof, may, if it deems it appropriate, in addition to any other punishment, issue an order that the animal in respect of which the crime was committed is confiscated from the Government … “

However, Rule 3 of the 2017 rule in question empowered the Magistrate to order that the animal be confiscated and housed in an infirmary, Animal Welfare Organization, or Gaushala during the litigation even before the person was convicted.

Sud requested a period of one week to present a response based on the observations of the Court. The matter will resume on January 11.