RIL moves HC, says there are no plans to enter contract farming | India News

CHANDIGARH / NEW DELHI: On the receiving end of anger from farmers protesting the Center’s three agricultural marketing laws, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) told Punjab and Haryana HC on Monday that it has absolutely no plans, not now nor in the future, to enter corporate or contract farming. He also blamed “vested interests” and “business rivals” for the vandalism of the company’s telecommunications towers in Punjab.

“Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and its parent company, including its retail division Reliance Retail Limited, have not purchased any agricultural land anywhere in India for the purpose of corporate or contract farming and have no plans, now or in the future, to do so. The petitioner’s business practices, including its affiliates, are in favor of and in support of the interests of farmers, ”Reliance Jio Infocomm said in a petition. The announcement came in the context of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate that alleges that vandalism during the farmers’ upheaval has damaged its network infrastructure and forced the closure of its stores, resulting in losses worth hundreds of million rupees.

The petition stated: “The petitioner shares the aspiration of the farmers to obtain a fair price for what they produce and to seek an increase in their income, and he commits to working towards this objective. The petitioner, its parent entity, and its affiliates must insist that their suppliers strictly comply with the MSP mechanism and any other remunerative price mechanism for agricultural products, as determined and implemented by the government. “The petition is expected to be submitted. hearing on Tuesday.

Times of India