Muradnagar Roof Collapse: Main Defendant Ajay Tyagi Arrested, Total 4 Arrested So Far

The main defendant in the case of the roof collapse at a crematorium in the city of Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh was arrested, bringing the number of people arrested to four, the ANI news agency reported Tuesday. Ghaziabad police had announced a 25,000 rupee reward for any information about Ajay Tyagi, the contractor for the crematorium, where the roof collapsed on Sunday.

Police arrested four people, including the accused prime contractor Ajay Tyagi (pictured), in connection with the Muradnagar roof collapse incident that claimed 24 lives. pic.twitter.com/OQutDg4TcP – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2021

On Monday, a junior engineer was among three people arrested by police for the accident, which resulted in the loss of 24 lives and the injury of at least 17 other people. The police also announced that a two-member committee had been established to investigate the accident, as relatives of the victims took to the streets to protest, which resulted in the deployment of a large contingent of police officers.

The roof collapsed around 11:30 a.m. at the Ukhlarsi cremation ground, when the last rites of Jai Ram, who had died Saturday night, were being performed. Around 50 to 60 people were present at the funeral. Dozens of people were trapped under the rubble and could only be rescued after local police and administration arrived at the scene. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also dispatched to the site of the collapse.

Ghaziabad Police have recorded a First Information Report (FIR) in various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 304 (wrongful death not equal to murder), 337 (causing harm to anyone by performing any reckless or negligent act such as endangering human lives), 338 (causing serious harm by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), etc.

Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered officials to submit a report. It had also announced financial compensation of Rs 200,000 to the families of each of the victims.