ladakh-delegation-will-meet-with-amit-shah-on-wednesday-for-the-sixth-program

An 11-member delegation led by former MPs Thiksay Rinpoche and Thupstan Chhewang will meet with Interior Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to push his demand for constitutional safeguards under the sixth calendar for the strategic Ladakh region.

“The interior minister had to meet with us today, but the meeting was postponed to Wednesday due to his busy schedule,” Chhewang said.

He said constitutional safeguards under the sixth program will be discussed with the interior minister.

“We are sure of achieving it because the Minister of the Interior had given us his commitment. In fact, he had invited us to meet him shortly after the Leh Hill Development Council elections, but we were unable to go to Delhi due to the Covid pandemic, ”he said.

“The delay occurred on our part, but now we are hopeful for a fruitful discussion. We are confident that the discussion will pave the way for constitutional safeguards to allay our fears, ”Chhewang said.

In addition to Rinpoche and Chhewang, other members of the delegation include former BJP Minister Chering Dorjay, Leh Council Chief Executive Advisor Tashi Gyalson, BJP MP, and Ladakh Unit Chairman Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. .

On December 21, Apex Body of People’s Movement (ABPM) decided to reach out to opinion formers in the Leh and Kargil districts to push for the sixth calendar of the strategic Ladakh region.

The supreme body of the People’s Movement, an apolitical body that has former BJP Thupstan Chhewang deputy Dorjay, the head of the Thiksay Rinpoche Monastery Nawang Chamba Stanzin and former Minister Nawang Rigzin Jora, has been demanding constitutional guarantees under the sixth program of the Constitution to Ladakh on the lines of the northeastern states to have constitutional safeguards.

The umbrella group includes political parties and religious organizations and the all-powerful Leh-based Ladakh Buddhist Association.

The safeguards also grant more strength to the two Leh and Kargil Hills Development Councils with legislative powers.

It should be recalled here that Thupstan Chhewang, a former BJP MP, had resigned from his post and leading party member in November 2018 for failing to confer UT status to the Ladakh region and other promises made by the BJP in the general elections of 2014.

The sixth program also ensured that no outsiders settled in the strategic region. According to the 2011 census, Ladakh has a population of 1.34,000, most of them Buddhists.