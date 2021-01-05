Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline will boost economic growth in Kerala, Karnataka: PM

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Kochi gas pipeline from Kerala to Mangaluru in Karnataka via video conference and said the project will have a positive impact on the economic growth of the two southern states.

“This is an important day for India, especially for the people of Kerala and Karnataka. These two states are connected by a gas pipeline, ”said PM Modi. He added that the pipeline will make life easier for thousands of people in both states and will also give a boost to the tourism sector.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that the 450 km gas pipeline built by GAIL (India) Ltd marks an important milestone towards the creation of “One Nation One Gas Grid”. The Rs 3,000 crore project, which will transport natural gas from the liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Kochi to Mangaluru, while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, has the capacity to transportation of 12 million metric standard cubic meters per day, the statement added.

Modi’s office said more than 1.2 million man-days of employment were generated during the pipeline construction. The pipeline will supply affordable and environmentally friendly fuel in the form of piped natural gas (PNG) to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transportation sector. It will also supply natural gas to commercial and industrial units in the districts along the pipeline, PMO said. Cleaner fuel consumption will help improve air quality by curbing air pollution.