Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Files Charge Sheet, Names 20

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigative Agency (NIA), which is investigating a gold smuggling scam discovered in Kerala in July, released the first charge sheet on Tuesday, in a surprise by naming one of the suspects as an approver to substantiate the case of the prosecution.

NIA filed the charge sheet in a special court in Kochi. The charge sheet named Sandip Nair, who was arrested along with lead defendant Swapna Suresh from a Bengaluru hideout in July, as the approver.

The agency filed the first charge sheet at a time when some suspects had planned to go to court for bond after spending six months in judicial custody. Twenty people have been named on the charge sheet and have been registered under sections 16, 17, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act, the NIA said in a statement.

The senior official in the Administrative Service of India, M Sivasankar, who was the secretary to Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was not listed on the initial charge sheet. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in connection with money laundering charges related to gold trafficking. So far 35 suspects have been arrested.

A senior official familiar with the investigation said an additional charge sheet will be filed later as the investigation progresses. He also said, on condition of anonymity, that efforts were underway to secure the extradition of some suspects from West Asian countries.

The gold smuggling was discovered with the discovery of a shipment in July addressed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold from the diplomatic shipment:

Tuesday’s charge sheet was filed by investigating officer Radhakrishna Pillai with the NIA court. While listening to bail statements from some of the suspects in the case, the court had repeatedly asked the agency to present evidence of a terror angle in the case. This is the first time the agency has slapped UAPA on suspects in a smuggling case.

“The investigation revealed that the defendants knowingly conspired since June 2019, raised funds and smuggled from the UAE, between November 19 and June 20, around 167 kg of gold, through import cargo addressed to diplomats at the UAE general consular office in Thiruvananthapuram, ”the NIA said.

The main defendant in the case also planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, adding that eight defendants are still at large. The case was registered by the central agency on July 10.