Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for the third day; more than 250 authorized stranded vehicles | India News

BANIHAL / JAMMU: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the third day in a row on Tuesday after heavy snowfall and multiple landslides, even as more than 250 stranded vehicles, mostly with passengers, were cleared after the main highway briefly opened for one way only. traffic between Banihal and Qazigund, authorities said.

The 270 km highway, the only all-weather highway linking Kashmir to the rest of the country, was closed to traffic on Saturday night after the Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to Kashmir, experienced snowfall that left more than 4,500 vehicles, mostly trucks stranded in either of the two. side.

Endlessly in the snow in and around the Jawahar Tunnel, along with multiple landslides, landslides, and rock shots from the hills overlooking the road in various locations between Samroli and Banihal, the strategic road was closed to vehicular traffic. since Sunday, authorities said. .

However, they said that more than 100 trucks bound for Jammu were removed from the Jawahar tunnel area after the Border Roads Organization (BRO) managed to clear the road of more than a meter of accumulated snow on Monday night.

More than 250 passenger vehicles and dozens of trucks carrying basic goods to the Kashmir Valley were also cleared before traffic stopped again around 8 p.m. Monday, authorities said, adding that all vehicles reached their destination. in a safe way.

Local residents of the Tathaar-Nowgam village of Banihal provided food and shelter to dozens of passengers, including three cancer patients, before the authorities allowed them to travel to their destination.

Officials said a mudslide that hit the road near Samroli in Udhampur district due to night rains was cleared around 2 p.m. Tuesday, thus paving the way for the resumption of traffic on the Jammu-Kishtwar highway. -Doda.

Despite the inclement weather, they said concerned highway cleaning agencies are working to ensure the early reopening of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“The road is blocked in several places, especially between Panthiyal and Ramsu, due to dirt and landslides along with a large accumulation of snow on the Jawahar Tunnel-Qazigund section. Efforts are underway to restore the road as soon as possible, ”said a traffic department official.

He said there are more than 4,500 vehicles, mostly trucks, stranded on both sides of the road and these vehicles will be cleared first before allowing new traffic after traffic restoration.

The Meteorology department has forecast an improvement in the weather as of Wednesday morning.

“The prevailing weather conditions are likely to continue into late tonight or early tomorrow (Wednesday). We expect a significant improvement in the weather starting Wednesday at J&K, ”said a MeT department spokesman, predicting cold snap conditions starting January 7.

Meanwhile, Jammu and other plains were hit by heavy rains, while high-altitude areas in the region experienced intermittent snowfall for a third day on Tuesday.

Jammu recorded 32.4mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours through 8:30 am Tuesday, the spokesperson said, adding that the city recorded a low of 11.9 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal during this part of the season.

Bhaderwah in Doda district, Banihal and Batote in Ramban district experienced 4 cm, 3.2 cm and 0.5 cm of snow during the same period, the spokesperson said. P

