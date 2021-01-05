IAF MiG-21 Plane Crashes in Rajasthan; safe pilot – india news
An Indian Air Force MiG-21 plane crashed Tuesday night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan, authorities said. The pilot of the aircraft was safely ejected, the IAF said, adding that the incident took place around 8:15 p.m.
“During a training outing in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical failure tonight. The pilot was safely ejected at approximately 2015 hours. There is no loss of life, ”the IAF tweeted.
He said a court of inquiry was ordered to find out the cause of the accident.