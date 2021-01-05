IAF MiG-21 Plane Crashes in Rajasthan; safe pilot – india news

Opinion

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 plane crashed Tuesday night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan, authorities said. The pilot of the aircraft was safely ejected, the IAF said, adding that the incident took place around 8:15 p.m.

During a training outing in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical failure tonight. The pilot was safely ejected at approximately 2015 hours. There is no loss of life. An investigating court has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident. – Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 5, 2021

He said a court of inquiry was ordered to find out the cause of the accident.