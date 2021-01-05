Hindustan Times news updates at 1pm: Singhu-Tikri border remains closed due to protests, rain adds to traffic problems and all the latest news

Opinion

Here are the top news, analysis and views from today at 1pm Learn all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders remain blocked, rain exacerbates traffic problems

Routes around Delhi’s borders remained restricted on Tuesday as farmers continued to protest against the three new farm laws. read more

Farmers continue protests a day after talks with the Center remain inconclusive

Thousands of farmers, who have been protesting on the Delhi borders, continued their agitation on Tuesday as they stood firm on their demands for repeal of the three farm laws and legal backing for the minimum support price (MSP) . read more

Supreme Court Approves Redevelopment Plan for Central Vista Project

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the Vista Central project and allowed the government to go ahead with its construction in a near unanimous decision. read more

20 More People In India Test Positive For UK’s New Covid-19 Strain; total reaches 58

With 20 more people testing positive for the new UK variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the total number of UK returnees who tested positive for the mutant virus in the country has reached 58. Read more

2021 Audi A4 launched in India at ₹ 42.34 lakh

Audi has officially launched the A4 2021 in India at a starting price of ₹ 42.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated A4 receives a number of major changes and updates to help it face its rivals with much new vigor. read more

KL Rahul ruled out of ongoing test series against Australia due to injury

The India team has taken another hit on their Australian tour, as starting hitter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the ongoing test series due to injury. read more

Kangana Ranaut opposes Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Haasan for paying housewives: ‘Don’t put a price on the sex we have with our love’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has objected to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s idea of ​​recognizing housework performed by housewives as a salaried profession. read more

The advice of a 98-year-old woman strikes a chord with Internet users. You have already seen it?

Some say that wisdom accumulates as you get older, which is why grandparents are often the best givers of advice. read more

‘Government deviating from real problems’: Robert Vadra questioned by IT department

The Income Tax department questioned Robert Vadra in connection with his investigation against him under the benami asset law, official sources said. Watch