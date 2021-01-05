‘He’ll take that vaccine …’: what Niti Aayog member says about his preference between Covishield and Covaxin

Opinion

Amid intense debate about the efficacy of indigenous Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the Center clarified on Tuesday why Covaxin has been granted approval For emergency use through its third phase the trial is still ongoing.

As health secretary, Niti Aayog officials, ICMR CEO Balram Bhargava were present at the press meeting, they were asked what vaccine they would take between Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford-Serum Institute. Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul answered the question and, holding the hand of health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, said: “I will take the vaccine that my health ministry will specify with great affection, love and gratitude.”

Covishield data, submitted by the government

“All scientific and legal requirements have been met when granting this approval to vaccines. No doubt. These decisions are made by experts. Also remember, there is a context. These are not regular authorizations. No country is giving regular authorization for any vaccine, ”said Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul.

Dispelling doubts about Covaxin, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said safety, immunogenicity and efficacy reports are required for approval in a non-emergency situation. “No efficacy data is required for emergency use approval. Immunogenicity data serve as surrogates for efficacy data in such a situation, ”Bhargava said.

According to the rules, the results of phase two of the clinical data guide the experts for approval, which has Covaxin. He also said that there have been no safety concerns regarding Covaxin.

A restricted use of covaxin has also been requested in clinical trial mode. Explaining this, Dr. Bhargava said, “There has to be the consent of the trial participant and there will be a follow-up.”