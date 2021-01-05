Heavy snow warning for parts of the western Himalayas; Likely Thunderstorms on the Plains Today: IMD

Opinion

Several parts of northwestern India continue to receive rain and thunderstorms. Heavy and widespread snowfall is likely in some parts of the western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.

There are likely to be storms, hail and lightning in various parts of the Northwest Plains, including Delhi today, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

An active western disturbance is found as a mid and upper level cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwestern Rajasthan. There continues to be a zone of confluence of north-south winds from the north of Punjab to the north-eastern Arabian Sea, with a strong interaction between the south-west winds and the humid lower-level south-east winds. All of these rain-friendly weather features are likely to persist and continue to cause a moderate to heavy rain wave with widespread downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over northwestern India for the next 3 days, IMD said in its Monday bulletin.

Hail storms are likely to occur in isolated locations over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on January 4-5 and over western Uttar Pradesh on January 5. from January. Heavy rain or snowfall. also probably on J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on January 4 and 5; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5 and isolated heavy rains over northern parts of Punjab on January 4 and 5.

A new western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 7. As a result, no significant changes in minimum temperatures are likely over the next 2-3 days in northwestern India, according to the bulletin.

“There is Western Unrest like a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan. There is a confluence or interaction of winds from the southwest and southeast that cause extreme weather. There is also an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. Our radar images show heavy rain and thunderstorms over Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, eastern Rajasthan, and Haryana. Hail may have also occurred. Similar weather will persist Tuesday, but the spatial distribution and intensity may be reduced from Wednesday. A comparatively weak western unrest is approaching the western Himalayan region on January 7, ”K Sathi Devi, head of the national weather forecast center, said Monday.