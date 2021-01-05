India Top Headlines

Government ready to launch the vaccine within 10 days of the approval date: Ministry of Health | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry said Tuesday that the government is ready to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine within 10 days of the approval date. The announcement means that the vaccination process in India could start no later than next week.

On January 3, the Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) gave final approval to Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. The approval came after the drug regulator’s committee of subject matter experts recommended both vaccines for authorization for emergency use.

“Based on the comments from the trial, the government has said that it is ready to introduce the Covid-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of authorization for emergency use,” said Union Health Secretary Rajesh. Bhushan, to reporters during a press conference.

Giving details on vaccine storage, Bhushan said there are four main vaccine stores called GMSDs that are located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

“There are 37 vaccine stores in the country. They stock vaccines in bulk and distribute more,” Bhushan said.

Today, the vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech jointly pledged for the smooth deployment of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and the world.

In a joint statement posted on their respective Twitter accounts, the companies said that Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech President Krishna Ella have communicated their combined intention to develop, manufacture and supply the Covid- vaccines. 19.

“We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines to people and countries alike, we listened as we communicate our joint commitment to provide global access to our Covid-19 vaccines,” they said in the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Original source