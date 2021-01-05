Former cricketer Bengal Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns from TMC, says he wants to ‘play sports’

Opinion

In a blow to Trinamool Congress’ plans to screen younger leaders in the assembly elections to be held in a few months, former Indian cricketer and Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the party where he was playing on Tuesday. as chair of the Howrah district unit.

Shukla is a Howrah district legislator and served as minister of state for sports and youth affairs.

Amid rumors that Shukla could also join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as former TMC Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee made the first official comment on the sudden development while addressing an afternoon press conference. .

“Laxmi is a good boy. He wrote a letter saying that he wants to dedicate himself to sports with all his heart and wants to be relieved of all responsibilities in the match. He did not speak of resigning from the ministry. But we have accepted his resignation and have written to the governor to be relieved as minister. Laxmi has said that he will remain a member of the legislature until the end of his current term, ”said Banerjee.

“It’s good that he wants to play sports. He said he wants to spend more time in sports. That is why he wants to leave politics. There is nothing more to this. You have our best wishes. There is no room for misunderstandings here. You (the media) try to get something out of every piece of information, ”Banerjee said.

Shukla, who was born and raised in the Howrah district, avoided the media and did not comment.

Saugata Roy, TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson said: “Laxmi is a good man. I never heard that he had a complaint against the party. ”

Samik Bhattacharya, chief spokesman for the Bengal BJP, did not say whether Shukla would join his party. “It is difficult for anyone with solid principles to stay at TMC. We are not surprised, ”he said.

By the way, Shukla is the second young minister from the Howrah district to make headlines. Since October, the Minister of Forests, Rajib Banerjee, has been speaking out against a section of leaders and avoiding government and party meetings.

Shukla was a medium order hitter and a medium pace for the Indian team. He played for the Bengal cricket team, as well as the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi in IPL matches.