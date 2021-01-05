flight-operations-at-srinagar-airport-are-suspended-for-the-third-day-in-a-row

Opinion

Flight operations to and from Srinagar remained suspended for the third day in a row on Tuesday due to poor visibility as the Valley received heavy snowfall, authorities said.

Operations will resume only after the weather improves, they added.

“The runway has been cleared of snow, but continued heavy snowfall has caused the suspension of flight operations due to poor visibility,” an official from the Indian Airport Authority told PTI.

Flight operations had to be canceled on Sunday and Monday due to snowfall across the region.

The meteorological office here has said moderate to heavy snowfall, with isolated very heavy snowfall, is more likely through Wednesday morning.