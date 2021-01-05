Farmers protest live updates: Stir enters day 41, no resolution in sight

India

Updated: Jan 5, 2021 6:28 AM IST

The ongoing agitation by farmers against the three controversial farm laws passed by the Center in September entered on the 41st Tuesday and will continue for the time being, as the seventh round of talks between the government and farm union leaders failed to resolve the issue. stalemate between the two sides. In talks on Monday, both sides stood firm, with the government reiterating again that the laws will not be repealed and insisting on a clause-by-clause discussion, while the agricultural unions emphasized that they want nothing less than a rollback. The unions also demanded a legal guarantee on the Minimum Subsistence Price (MSP). The eighth round of talks will take place at 2:00 p.m. on January 8.

Monday’s events came despite hopes for a resolution in some quarters, as, in the seventh round of talks on January 4, the two sides had reached consensus on two of the four demands raised by the farmers. In the seventh round of talks, the central ministers representing the government and the leaders of the agricultural unions also, for the first time, ate together. Also on Monday, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), whose Jio Infocomm mobile towers have allegedly been attacked by a section of farmers in Punjab, moved Punjab and the Haryana high court, seeking “immediate government intervention” to stop vandalism of their properties. He also accused “vested interests” and “commercial rivals” of instigating farmers and further clarified that he had never done “contract” or “corporate” farming and has no plans to enter the business.

