Extreme weather killed at least 2,000 people in India in 2020: IMD

Opinion

India experienced some extreme weather events such as heavy rain, floods, landslides, thunderstorms, lightning and cold waves that killed at least 2,000 people in 2020, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) statement on the climate of India in 2020.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were the worst affected states during the year with more than 350 deaths in each state due to electrical storms, lightning and cold waves.

Heavy rains and floods claimed more than 600 lives in different parts of the country during the pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. Electrical storms and lightning also claimed more than 815 lives in different parts of the country.

Last year, five cyclones formed over the northern Indian Ocean. The super cyclonic storm Amphan formed in the pre-monsoon season and crossed the West Bengal coast over Sunderbans on May 20. It claimed 90 lives and around 4,000 head of cattle, mainly in West Bengal.

Last year was the eighth warmest since India began keeping records in 1991, according to the statement.

During the year, the average annual temperature in the country was 0.29 degrees Celsius (° C) above normal (29-year average from 1981-2010), said the report that analyzes temperature and rainfall trends annually.

These temperature trends were reported despite the cooling effect of La Niña, a global weather pattern that prevailed in 2020 and is linked to substantially below-normal temperatures in winter.

In 2016, India had the warmest year when the average temperature of the earth’s surface was 0.71 ° C above normal.

In 2020, the temperature during the pre-monsoon season was below normal by 0.03 ° C. But the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons were 0.43 ° C and 0.53 ° C above normal, respectively, and that contributed to warm up. The average temperature during the winter was 0.14 ° C above normal. However, India’s warming was significantly lower than the world average. The global mean temperature increase during 2020 (from January to October, according to the State of the Global Climate of the World Meteorological Organization) was 1.2 ° C above pre-industrial levels.

Annual precipitation over the country was 109% of the long-term average (LPA) calculated for the period 1961-2010.

The IMD statement said 12 of the 15 warmest years were recorded between 2006 and 2020, with the last decade (2011-2020) being the warmest on record. Last year, average monthly temperatures were warmer than normal for all months except March and June.

The mean annual average temperature during 1901-2020 showed an increasing trend of 0.62 ° C in that century, with an increasing trend in the maximum temperature (0.99 ° C in 100 years) and a relatively lower increasing trend (0, 24 ° C in 100 years) at the minimum. temperature.