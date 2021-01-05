Covishield exports allowed to all countries, clarifies Adar Poonawalla

Opinion

Serum Institute of India Executive Director Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday that exports of his vaccine, Covishield, which became one of the first Covid-19 vaccines in India to gain restricted approval for emergency use, are allowed. to all countries. It was previously reported that the Pune SII obtained approval on the condition that it will not export its shots from now on.

I would like to clarify two issues; Since there is confusion in the public domain, exports of vaccines to all countries are allowed and a joint public statement will be made to clear up any recent miscommunication regarding Bharat Biotech. – Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 5, 2021

The Associated Press reported that Poonawalla said his company has been banned from selling vaccines in the private market.

Poonawalla also said that a joint public statement will be made clarifying “any recent miscommunication regarding Bharat Biotech.”

Serum Institute of India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced in one year. As it partnered with Astrazeneca and the University of Oxford to conduct trials in India and produce the vaccines in India, several countries in South Asia have shown interest in Covaxin. In November, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Bangladeshi Ministry of Health, the Serum Institute and Beximco Pharmeceuticals of Bangladesh, according to which the SII would provide three crore doses to Bangladesh.

The demand for the IBS vaccine that is made in India is not only limited to neighboring countries, as the vaccine is likely to be cheaper than its global competitors. The Gavi Global Vaccine Alliance has collaborated with the Serum Institute and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to deliver up to 100 million additional doses of vaccines, once proven effective, to low- and middle-income countries as part of Gavi-COVAX Advance Market. Commitment.

Therefore, the approval of the vaccine for restricted emergency use is also good news for the international market, but reports that India has banned IBS from exporting its vaccines generated confusion.