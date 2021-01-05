Covid toll crosses 1.5 lakh, latest 25k increase in second longest period | India News

India Top Headlines

DELHI: India became the third country in the world to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the death toll surpassed the grim milestone on Tuesday amid an overall decline in deaths.It took 60 days for the death toll to jump from 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh, which was the slowest increase of 25,000 deaths in the country since the initial 25,000 deaths that took 126 days. At the peak of the pandemic in September, India recorded 25,000 deaths in 22 days.

While India’s total deaths from the pandemic is the third highest in the world after the US (3.6 lakh deaths) and Brazil (nearly 2 lakh), India has so far reported far fewer deaths per million of inhabitants than the most affected countries. At 108, India’s deaths per million are the lowest after Indonesia (84) among the 20 countries with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. The corresponding figures in the US and UK are 1,093 and 1,121, respectively.

Within the country, nearly a third of all deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, where the death toll is close to 50,000 to 49,695. Deaths have also been high in Tamil Nadu (12,177), Karnataka (12,118), Delhi (10,609), Bengal (9,841) and Uttar Pradesh (8,434).

Together, these six states account for nearly 70% (68.6%) of all recorded deaths due to the pandemic.

Although Punjab has reported relatively fewer deaths so far at 5,404, it has the highest fatality rate (CFR) in the country. CFR is the percentage of Covid patients who have succumbed to the infection. In Punjab, the CFR is 3.22%, more than double the national average of 1.45%. Maharashtra has the next highest CFR of 2.55%, followed by the tiny state of Sikkim in the Himalayas, where 2.18% of Covid patients have died so far.

On Tuesday, India reported 263 deaths from the virus, the highest number in a single day in six days. With this, the accumulated deaths from the pandemic in the country amounted to 1,50,097. Maharashtra continued to record the highest number, with 64 deaths on Tuesday, followed by Chhattisgarh (25), Kerala and Bengal (24 each) and Uttar Pradesh (20).

In general, however, the death toll has been decreasing with each passing week in the country. Last week (Dec 28-Jan 3), India recorded 1,748 deaths, the lowest level since the last week of May.

Tuesday’s case count also rose slightly to 17,875, the highest in the past three days. Kerala continued to record the highest number of cases with 5,615, followed by Maharashtra with 3,160. Meanwhile, daily cases rose in Chhattisgarh, which reported 1,021 new infections on Tuesday, the third highest in the country.

The total number of Covid cases in the country is 1,03,75,469, according to TOI data collected from state governments, with