Covid-19: 20 More People in India Test Positive for UK Strain, Now Counts at 58 | India News

NEW DELHI: A total of 58 people have tested positive for the new British variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. the new Cases have been identified at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

All of these people have been kept in single room isolation in health facilities designated by the respective state governments.

“The total number of cases infected with the new Pressure of the new coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 58, “confirmed the Union Ministry of Health.

Positive samples are being tested in 10 INSACOG laboratories across the country (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, NCCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi) for genome sequencing .

