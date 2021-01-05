Covid-19: 10 States with the Most Fresh Covid-19 Infections

Opinion

India reported 16,375 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, bringing the country’s number of cases to 10,356,844, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. of the Union. This has been the lowest daily count in India in more than six months. Currently, there are 231,036 active cases of Covid-19 or 2.23% of all cases. Data from the Ministry of Health show that 9,975,958 people have recovered from the viral contagion, raising the national recovery rate to 96.32%.

Although the case count in India has seen a drop in recent months, several states continue to battle the disease to prevent the state’s health infrastructure from being overwhelmed.

These are the states in the country with the highest number of new cases as of Monday:

1. Maharashtra: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count on Monday rose to 1,947,011 with the addition of 4,875 new cases, even as 10,362 people recovered in one day, the state health department said. With 29 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative number of deaths in the state rose to 49,695, an official said.

2. KeralaKerala, India’s second-hardest-hit state, reported 3,021 new cases and 19 deaths related to Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the infection count in the state to 778,873 and the death toll to 3,160. The state’s health minister, KK Shailaja, said that Covid-19 was detected in two people who recently arrived from the UK, bringing the number of infected people from that country to 39. “Of the samples previously sent to NIV, Pune for the confirmation of the Covid mutant strain, 12 results so far have come without the presence of the genetically modified virus, ”the minister said in a statement.

3. Chhattisgarh: With 1,147 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday, the number of Chhattisgarh cases rose to 283,515 and the death toll to 3,412, a health official said. The number of people who have recovered reached 2,70,337 after 88 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,082 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 9,766 active cases, it added.

Four. Tamil nadu: Despite the southern state continuing to reduce the active case count, Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst affected states in the country with a cumulative count of 821,550. Active cases from Tamil Nadu on Monday fell below the 8,000 mark and with 838 new infections, while 10 more deaths brought the figure to 12,166. Active cases were reduced to 7,970 with 985 patients discharged from various hospitals. It was on May 24 that the state reported fewer than 8,000 active cases.

5. Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 count reached 588,882 on Monday with the detection of 711 new cases, while the death toll related to the pandemic rose to 8,413 after 10 more people succumbed to the infection, authorities said . Additional Chief Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases in the state now stands at 12,505, the lowest in nearly six months.

6. GujaratGujarat’s Covid-19 count increased to 247,926 on Monday with the addition of 698 new cases, while nearly 900 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said. With three more deaths, Covid-19 deaths statewide rose to 4,321, he said. Although it continues to report fewer new cases, Gujarat still has a higher number of active cases than Tamil Nadu. There are now 9,047 active cases in the state with 60 patients on ventilators.

7. Madhya pradeshMadhya Pradesh reported 621 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the infection count to 2,44,647, health officials said. With seven more people succumbing to the viral infection, including four in Indore, the total death toll rose to 3,648, they said.

A total of 857 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 2,32,390.

8. KarnatakaKarnataka added 600 new Covid-19 cases and three related deaths, bringing the infection count to 922,538 and the death toll to 12,110, the health department said Monday. The day also saw 728 patients who were discharged after recovery and active cases stood at 10,207. The state’s cumulative Covid-19 count was 9,22,538, which includes 12,110 deaths and 9,00,202 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

9. west bengalWest Bengal reported 25 more deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the number to 9,817 and 597 new cases, bringing the Covid-19 count to 555,572, the state health department said in a bulletin.

10. RajasthanWith 502 new cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 count rose to 310,278 on Monday. The death toll from the viral disease rose to 2,714 in the state with four more deaths, according to a health department bulletin. Of the 457 new cases, 71 were reported in Jaipur, 69 in Jodhpur, 36 in Pali, 32 in Nagaur, 30 in Bhilwara, and 21 in Kota.