China tried to change the status quo by force in Ladakh, says Defense Ministry review

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) escalated the situation in the sensitive Ladakh theater by using unorthodox weapons against Indian soldiers and amassing large numbers of troops during the ongoing border standoff along the controversial Royal Line of Control. (LAC), said the Ministry of Defense. in an end-of-year review of the main developments.

While the ministry did not elaborate on the unorthodox weapons used, PLA troops attacked Indian soldiers with stones, iron bars and nail clubs during skirmishes in Pangong Tso and the Galwan Valley last year.

The PLA tried to upset the status quo in the sector by force, but the Indian army was well entrenched to counter any adversary misfortunes, he said.

In its review, released on January 1, the ministry said that the Indian Army, assisted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), mobilized troops, accretion forces, artillery guns, tanks and ammunition at a rapid pace to deal with the emerging situation. Roads, habitat and bridges were quickly built to support enhanced troop deployment, he said.

“Unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force in more than one area of ​​LAC were responded to in a firm and non-staggered manner, ensuring the sanctity of our claims in eastern Ladakh,” the ministry said. . He added that the Indian Army adhered to the protocols and agreements between the two countries even as the PLA took escalation measures.

The review reiterated that the Chinese suffered significant casualties in the Galwan Valley skirmish on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action. The ministry elaborated on the steps taken by the Indian army to occupy strategic heights on the southern shore of Pangong Tso, thwarting China’s expansionist goals.

The ministry said that Indian troops, in a preventive deployment Aug. 28-19, “got ahead of Chinese expansionist designs” and occupied heights along the southern bank of Pangong Tso. “Facing inclement weather, the troops themselves continue to deploy at these heights. Winter mean (AWS) and winter preparations for the enhanced force have been completed and the troops are well entrenched to counter any misadventures from the Chinese forces, ”the review said.

The review added that the IAF heavy-lift aircraft altered the dynamics of the “force posture” in the Ladakh sector “by mobilizing an enormous amount of war machinery along with battle-ready troops in rapid time.”

The Indian army moved quickly and occupied a number of key heights to prevent the PLA from seizing Indian territory on the southern bank in a stealth move midnight on August 29.

The Indian Army now controls the hill positions on the southern shore of Pangong Tso that allow it to fully dominate the sector and monitor Chinese military activity. The Indian Army has also taken control of the key heights dominating PLA deployments on the Finger 4 ridge on the north shore of Pangong Tso, where rival soldiers are deployed just a few hundred meters from each other.

The review added that while the Indian Army was prepared for any eventuality, talks were underway to resolve the issue amicably.

Last week, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said talks with China on disengagement and de-escalation in the Ladakh sector, where the two countries have been locked in a border line for eight months, had yielded no solutions. significant.

Both sides are expected to hold the ninth round of military talks to reduce the border, but there is no indication when India and China will hold the dialogue.