ChatBot, SMS in 12 languages: the Ministry of Health publishes new details of Co-win – coronavirus crisis

The Health Ministry on Tuesday launched some new features of the Co-WIN app, which will be a “game changer” for India’s vaccination campaign, as the Health Ministry has said. At a press conference, the Union’s health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, explained how the vaccination campaign will be carried out and said that health workers will not have to register on the app as their details are pre-filled in the application. Frontline workers, who will be vaccinated in the second phase, do not need registration either, the secretary said.

“Although this is an Indian product, it is for the world. If any country wants to use this product, we will do so proactively, ”added Bhushan. The application has already been tested during dry running and professionals have been trained to run it.

New features of the Co-WIN app

1. The Aadhar cards would be used as an authentication mode in the Co-WIN application to avoid any kind of bad practice.

2. Vaccination sessions would automatically be assigned to the recipient and more details would be given on when the recipient has to visit the vaccination center for the next dose.

3. Details regarding the reporting and follow-up of adverse events after vaccination, if any would occur.

Four. SMS will be sent in 12 languages ​​to guide beneficiaries and vaccinators.

5. A vaccination certificate based on a QR code will be issued after all doses are administered to recipients.

6. A Digilocker has been integrated for data retrieval and certificate storage based on OR code.

7. Beneficiaries who so wish will be able to create a unique medical ID and can maintain recognition on the Digilocker.

8. There will be a 24/7 helpline available, including information technology (IT) professionals.

9. The application will have a pattern-aware chatbot to help users navigate the portal.

10. Natural language processing in the vaccinator module for hands-free implementation.