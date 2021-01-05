char-dham-sanctuaries-and-the-mountainous-areas-of-uttarakhand-receive-fresh-snowfall

Opinion

With a new snowfall season, the Char Dham shrines and the mountainous areas of Uttarakhand were covered in a blanket of white snow on Tuesday.

The Badrinath Shrine in the Chamoli district witnessed snowfall for most of the day on Tuesday and more than a foot of snow accumulated overnight.

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert predicting heavy snowfall in districts such as Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh.

In the Uttarkashi district, the snowfall started late Monday night and continued through Tuesday in the high-altitude areas, affecting normal life in areas such as Harsil Valley, Gith Patti, Mori block, among other areas.

In the district, eight villages in the Harsil Valley, including the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines, were completely covered in snow Tuesday night.

Devendra Patwal, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer, said that all departments, especially roads and transportation, are on alert in view of the snowfall and information is being sought on problems due to the snowfall.

The MeT department predicted on Tuesday that moderate to heavy fog is likely to occur in some parts of the plains, especially Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar from January 6 to 9. In addition, he predicted that light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely in many parts of the state on Wednesday. Snowfall is likely to occur in places with a height of 1600 meters or more in the Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts, and in places with a height of 2000 meters or more in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand.