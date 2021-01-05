Central Vista’s plan gets a thumbs up from SC in a 2-1 majority verdict

Opinion

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court approved the central government’s more than 15 billion rupee redevelopment plan for New Delhi’s historically significant Central Vista area, where a new Parliament, Central Secretariat and union ministries offices will be built. . The court declared that the project is “in line with the standards of public trust” and constitutes a “fair use of resources” for a public purpose, without violating any principles of environmental protection.

By a 2-1 majority – the majority ruling was given by Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari, while Justice Sanjiv Khanna disagreed and wrote a separate order – the court dismissed a handful of petitions against the redevelopment project while argued that the government and its agencies complied with all legal requirements in altering the land use of the seven parcels in the area and in obtaining environmental authorizations for the construction of the new Parliament building.

The majority ruling confirmed the land use plan for the seven parcels in the Vista Central area where a new Parliament, with a built area of ​​around 60,000 square meters, and expanded seating for more than 1,200 members of both Houses, along with 10 other buildings. To house the 51 ministries of the Union, they will be built within an integrated complex marked by underground transit connectivity and structural identity.

The minority opinion, however, held that the land use plan and environmental authorization should be reviewed.

In split verdicts, the majority opinion stands.

The government praised the majority verdict, which was criticized by environmental activists and political parties concerned about its environmental impact, the possible loss of heritage buildings and the vast public funds that will go to the project at a time when the nation is struggling. the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy is in recession.

Rejecting the petitioners’ argument about whether the government should spend so much money on the redevelopment plan, the court said it “cannot be asked to rule” by dictating that the government desist from spending money on a particular project or asking it to do so. run. their offices only from areas decided by the court.

In addition to affirming the use of the land, championed by the government through Attorney General Tushar Mehta, the court also dismissed objections to the Central Vista Committee’s recommendations and environmental clearances, paving the way for a new Parliament building, that the government intends to build first and has thus separated it from the construction plan of the Central Secretariat.

However, the court said the government will have to obtain approval from the Heritage Conservation Committee and municipal authorities before construction of the new Parliament begins. At the same time, he urged the government to install smog towers atop the new Parliament building, while smog towers and smog guns are mandatory for all future construction projects.

Magistrate Khanna, in his verdict, questioned the process by which the use of the land was modified, in addition to the inadequate consultation and citizen participation; the judge accepted the petitioners’ arguments, through senior attorneys Shyam Divan, Sanjay Hegde, and attorneys Shikhil Suri and Shadan Farasat, that the entire process had been short-circuited and required a review.

But the majority verdict held that the Delhi Development Act authorized the government to “modify” the capital’s master plan without the need for specific amendments or a new master plan because the proposed changes were essentially of an “exchange of uses of uses” in nature. the government parcels in question ”and do not belong to any private property at all.

He rejected the challenges to the October 17, 2017 and March 20, 2020 notifications regarding what he called a “minor” change in land use in the Vista Central area, noting that the land was to be finally used for similar purposes. to have government offices, for public and semi-public use and for recreation, and no substantial or radical change was foreseen.

“The project does not involve conversion into private property and does not have any element that allows the commercial use of vital public resources. The proposed project is in line with public trust standards and the petitioners have not pointed out any circumstance that suggests otherwise, ”the verdict stated.

He also stressed that there was “substantial compliance with the prescribed procedure” by the government and that the final decision was the result of the involvement of all planning authorities mentioned in the Delhi Development Act.

On the need for a longer public hearing for a project of national importance like this, the majority ruling said that government records corroborated that the process of invitation to objections and the possibility of raising complaints were granted to the objectors.

It rejected the petitioners’ argument that Parliament was too far outside the scope of the advisory exercise. The verdict noted that the proposal for the new Parliament building was submitted to the General Purposes Committee (CPG), headed by the president of Lok Sabha and included deputies from all the main national political parties that had a presence in Parliament.

The judgment also rejected the petitioners’ argument that the entire Vista Central area was a heritage zone, after relying on the listed heritage chart presented to the court by government authorities. He found no weakness in having separate plans for Parliament, on the one hand, and the Central Secretariat and other buildings, on the other, and pointed out that it was the government that should make such policy decisions regarding the redevelopment.

In addition, it confirmed the appointment of the consultant, stating that the documents corroborated that there was no favoritism or malice behind the decision.

“Political questions, including those relating to the development policies of the government in office, must be debated in Parliament, to which it is responsible. The role of the Court is limited to examining constitutionality, including the legality of government policy and actions. The right to development, as discussed above, is a basic human right and no organ of the State is expected to become an impediment in the development process as long as the government proceeds in accordance with the law, ”the majority concluded.

The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, welcomed the verdict and pledged to maintain the highest standards in the execution of the project. “Delhi is on its way to becoming a world-class capital city and in the first step by the time the nation completes 75 years of independence in 2022 a new Parliament building will be ready that will reflect the aspirations of the new India,” Puri tweeted. .

Congress said the bill was not a legal issue, but a case of misplaced priorities by “an autocrat who seeks to etch his name in the annals of history.” The main party spokesman and deputy leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said: “We are living in strange times. There is no relief for migrant labor, no justice for Indian farmers fighting for their rights amid freezing cold, torrential rain, tear gas and defiant lathis. As we move closer to Ganatantra Diwas, we need to reflect on the state of the Republic. “

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said the project was harmful to the environment and an invasion of public space by the government. “This project is an invasion of open places, which are intended for the public, by the government,” Kandhari said.

Lt. Col. Anuj Srivastava (retired), architect and activist for LokPATH, who describes himself as a public contributor to holistic and appropriate development, said more public consultations are required to move the project forward. “It is a sentence of 611 pages. The court listened to us patiently. The trial is divided, but we are quite discouraged and disappointed. Are we leaving something for our children that we will be proud of? We are exploring our legal options. “

(With input from HTC and agencies)