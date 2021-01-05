Budget session likely starting January 29, Union budget February 1

Opinion

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended that Parliament’s budget session begin on January 29 and end on April 8. According to the Committee’s recommendation, while Part 1 of the budget session would be held from January 29 to February 15, Part 2 would be from March 8 to April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of the two Houses of Parliament on January 29, a Friday, and the Union budget will be presented on February 1, sources said, citing the CCPA’s recommendations.

All protocols related to Covid would be followed during the session, the sources said. The final decision on the beginning of the session will be made by the Cabinet of the Union.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which usually begins in the last week of November, was canceled in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic amid growing demands from the opposition to hold Sessions to discuss farm laws.

This budget session will be highly anticipated as it will be the NDA’s first government budget amid the pandemic. When asked if this Budget will have a special provision for the Covid-19 vaccine, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 said cost per dose and other details are necessary before allocating any funds for vaccines.

Addressing the 2020 IIC Association Summit in December, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Budget will be like never before, a Budget that is being made after a pandemic. The Finance Minister also held a pre-budget consultation with representatives from industry, services and commerce.