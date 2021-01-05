British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India for Republic Day celebrations canceled

Opinion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and expressed his inability to visit India, where he had been invited to be the main guest at the Republic Day parade.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning to express regret that he was unable to visit India later this month as scheduled.”

“In light of the national lockdown announced last night and the speed at which the new variant of the coronavirus is spreading, the Prime Minister said it was important for him to remain in the UK so that he could focus on the national response to the virus.” .

“The leaders underscored their shared commitment to the bilateral relationship and to continue building on close collaboration between our countries, including in response to the pandemic.”

“The prime minister said he hopes to visit India in the first half of 2021 and before the G7 summit in the UK, which Prime Minister Modi will attend as a guest.”

The Johnson government has been dealing with the continued spikes from Covid-19.