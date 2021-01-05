Benami Asset Case: IT officials at Robert Vadra’s residence to record statement | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: A team of income tax department officials arrived Tuesday at the residence of Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of President of Congress Sonia Gandhi, for the second day in a row to record their statement regarding the ‘benami property case. ‘.The team arrived at around 2:45 p.m. at Vadra’s residence at Sukhdev Vihar in Delhi, according to sources in the IT department.The team would be questioning Vadra about his business.

By early Monday, the IT team had taped Vadra’s statement for more than nine hours. The team is questioning Vadra as she was unable to join the investigation during the Covid pandemic.

Vadra is married to Sonia Gandhi’s daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is Secretary General of Congress.

Vadra had described the IT department’s questioning on Monday as “vendetta policy” and said he would cooperate with any of the investigative agencies and the truth would prevail.

The IT department is investigating it in relation to benami properties.

In addition to the IT department, Vadra is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a property based in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million. pounds. It is alleged that such property is allegedly owned by Vadra.

He is currently on early bail.

(With inputs from agencies)