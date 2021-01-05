India Top Headlines

Back from the UAE, Arbaaz, Sohail violate quarantine, reserved | India News

MUMBAI: The BMC has filed an FIR with the city police against actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and the latter’s son, Nirvaan Khan, for violating mandatory hotel quarantine rules for international air travelers. They had returned to Mumbai from the United Arab Emirates on December 25, 2020, and informed government officials that they would be quarantined at the Taj Lands End Hotel. Instead, they went straight home and canceled their hotel reservation.

Police registered the three on Monday under IPC Sections 188 for disobedience to a duly promulgated order by a public official and 269 for a negligent act likely to spread infection with a life-threatening disease.

BMC officials said Monday they learned the Khans had violated hotel quarantine rules and misled government officials. They checked the details with Sohail Khan and the hotel before filing a police report against them. Hotel management told officials that the three had not registered for quarantine.

BMC officials visited Sohail Khan’s residence on Monday and informed them of his arrival along with his brother and son. Sohail reportedly told officials at the airport that they all tested negative for the virus, so they decided to go home directly. BMC officials said they have taken the issue seriously.

The H-West Ward Assistant City Commissioner therefore wrote to the police asking for action against all three. Thereafter, the police recorded the statement of a BMC health officer to register the FIR. The health official is a whistleblower in the case.

Following the outbreak of the UK strain, the government made it mandatory for people arriving from or through Europe, the Gulf or South African countries to undergo a seven-day mandatory quarantine. They can be discharged from these facilities after seven days once they test negative for the virus and need to self-quarantine at home for another seven days.

