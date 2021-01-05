Avian influenza in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh: what we know so far

Opinion

At least four states are reeling under the bird flu scare and Kerala issued a high alert against bird flu on Tuesday after declaring bird flu a state-specific disaster. Avian flu is a disease that can be spread to humans through poultry generally. The virus does not infect humans directly, normally.

This is what we know about the current infection scenario in India.

Rajasthan

The first case this time was reported in Rajasthan. On December 31, a curfew was imposed in an area of ​​approximately one kilometer in the city of Jhalawar in Rajasthan when avian influenza was confirmed in the area. On December 25, 50 ravens were found dead in a temple in the city of Jhalawar. By January 4, more than 300 dead birds were found in Rajasthan.

Madhya pradesh

On January 1, the bird flu virus was confirmed in around 50 crows that were found dead in the last week of December in Indore. “Bird flu has been detected in four samples of dead crows sent to the state laboratory. Around 100 crows died in Mandsaur between December 23 and January 3. Medical team to carry out surveillance within a kilometer of the infected area, ”Dr. Manish Ingole, from Mandsaur’s department of animal husbandry, told ANI.

Kerala

On January 4, two districts of Kerala, Alappuzha and Kottayam, were placed on high alert after cases of bird flu in ducks were confirmed. Avian influenza was reported from four panchayats – Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta – in the Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district and from a duck farm in Neendoor panchayat in Kottayam district. Authorities said that around 40,000 domestic birds, including 34,000 in the Kuttanad region alone, will be euthanized to check for the spread of the H5N8 virus.

On January 5, the state government also issues a state alert.

Himachal Pradesh

On January 5, Himachal Pradesh became the fourth state to confirm avian influenza. About 1,800 migratory birds, most of them rod-headed geese, were found dead at the Pong Dam Lake Sanctuary. The slaughter, sale, purchase and export of poultry, birds, fish of any breed and related products including eggs, meat, chicken, etc., has been banned in the Kangra district.

Haryana has also reportedly reported a large number of bird carcasses at Barwala in Panchkula District. An investigation is underway to find out if the birds were infected with bird flu.

The National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, is the nodal body for evaluating this disease.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the H5N1 virus was first detected in 1996 in geese in China. It was first detected in humans in 1997 in Hong Kong. India is among the six countries considered endemic to H5N1, the other countries being Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The disease is transmitted from birds to humans through the feces of an infected bird or secretions from its nose, mouth, or eye. The last major case of bird flu in Kerala was reported in 2016, in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts.