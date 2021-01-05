India Top Headlines

All Indian vaccines are being developed for storage at 2-8 degrees Celsius: DBT secretary | India News

NEW DELHI: All Indian vaccines being developed against coronavirus will need to be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius, as logistics have been sorted out by taking temperature into account as a factor, biotechnology department secretary Renu said Tuesday Swarup.

Swarup said that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield Covid-19 vaccine have undergone robust immunoassay lab testing.

For all of our vaccines, we aim for 2-8 degrees because our logistics work on that basis and we are working on that, Swarup said at a press conference.

He said the candidate DNA vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila and Biological E’s mRNA vaccine work at storage temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, which require a minus 70 degrees Celsius (cold) chain, this (Biological E’s candidate vaccine) is basically 2-8 degrees Celsius, Swarup said.

The Zydus Cadila candidate has received approval to perform the phase 3 trial while the Biological E candidate is in its phase 1 clinical trial stage.

Swarup said that Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has partnered with Russia’s Gamaleya Institute and a vaccine is being developed for India targeting storage at 2-8 degrees Celsius.

They (Dr Reddy’s Laboratories) have started phase 2/3 trials in the country. They have completed the first part of the phase 2 trial with 1,000 subjects and are now analyzing interim data to be analyzed.

They also have big global trials, like the Astrazeneca, and that data is also being analyzed. What they are targeting is for India to try to see how it could be 2-8 degrees, Swarup said.

There are 30 vaccine candidates in India at different stages.

The country’s drug regulator on Sunday granted emergency use approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and also indigenously developed Covaxin despite insufficient data on the latter’s efficacy and safety, which It has sparked a debate.

Looking to allay the apprehensions about this, Swarup said, these two vaccines that have been talked about at this time, we have had the robust immunoassays that have been studied within laboratories.

Referring to the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad, an institute under the DBT, Swarup said the lab has sets of immunoassays, which are biochemical tests, that run all of these vaccines through them.

So anything that comes out of this immunoassay lab gives you confidence that you’ve been through the robust testing system that gives you immunogenicity and safety data as we go, Swarup said.

