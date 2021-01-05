India Top Headlines

Air and road links to the Kashmir Valley cut off for the second day | India News

SRINAGAR: Kashmir was cut off from the rest of the country for the second day in a row on Tuesday as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and the Mughal Highway remained closed, while air traffic was suspended due to snowfall in the valley.

About 4,500 vehicles, mostly trucks that transport essentials to the valley, are stranded along the highway in various places.

“The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed due to the accumulation of snow in many places, especially around the Jawahar Tunnel,” said an official from the traffic control department.

He said snow removal operations were in full swing and efforts were underway to restore the movement of stranded vehicles along the 260-kilometer highway.

Mughal Road, which connects the valley to the Jammu divide via the Shopian-Rajouri axis, has been closed for several days due to heavy snowfall in the region.

Officials said the Kulgam district in southern Kashmir received the highest snowfall with three to four feet of snow accumulating in some places.

The Anantnag district has also received heavy snowfall, they said. The city of Srinagar has seen moderate snowfall for the past three days, but snow removal operations have ensured that traffic continues.

Snow removal operations have been carried out along the interdistrict routes and the main roads linking the Tehsil headquarters to the district headquarters.

The administration has ensured that essential services are less affected by snowfall in the city and in other parts of the valley.

However, the slippery roads have caused traffic jams in some places.

Flight operations to and from Srinagar remained suspended for the second day in a row due to poor visibility, officials said.

The low temperature improved in most places in the valley due to the snowfall, but still remained below freezing, authorities said.

The city of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, registered a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, up from minus 0.9 degrees Celsius the night before, they said.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg resort was set at minus 4 degrees Celsius compared to minus 5 degrees Celsius the night before.

