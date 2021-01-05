India Top Headlines

Agricultural protests on the RSS meeting agenda | India News

GANDHINAGAR: A three-day national convention of RSS and its affiliated teams will take place here starting Tuesday, which has on its agenda, among other things, ongoing farmer agitation.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP Chief JP Nadda and members of different teams arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the meeting. About 150 delegates from some 25 Sangh affiliated organizations will share their experiences and information with each other, said RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar. He said that deliberations will be held on aspects such as “people’s awareness of the Indian lifestyle and yoga, eating habits,” among others.

